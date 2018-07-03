Camila Mendes won't date another actor.

The 'Riverdale' star - who has been romantically linked to Victor Houston - refuses to get into a relationship with another actor as she says they are ''emotionally complicated''.

She told NYLON magazine: ''Dating people in the industry is tough. You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you're not necessarily meeting people that you're similar to. It's just people that you're with because you're working on the same project. I've learned to not do that. Thank god nothing bad has ever happened from those experiences. I realise that I don't think I like actors.

''Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously opened up about her self-confidence, admitting she is ''extremely insecure'' about her stomach.

She explained: ''I'm extremely insecure about my belly: the belly fat, the little roll that sits over your jeans. I'm so insecure about it and in a fitting, I'm always trying to avoid anything that exposes my belly, and I'm trying to overcome that, but baby steps, you know?

''If I can tell people [about my insecurity], then there's less expectation. I want to get to a place where I can post a picture of myself holding my belly fat, but we'll get there.''