Camila Mendes was told she needed to ''get glossy'' after her ''stressful'' audition for 'Riverdale'.

Th 25-year-old actress has played Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama since 2017 and has revealed she was told to glam up by bosses at the channel after arriving late with ''frizzy'' rained on hair to her tryout.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Tuesday night (22.10.19), she recalled: ''I remember it being a very stressful day.

''I was 30 minutes late for the audition and I was, like, the very last person that they were seeing and I, like, managed to squeeze in an audition. My hair was frizzy, it was a rainy day.

Camila was told: ''You're a little matte right now.

''At CW, we're glossy. Like, you know, glossy lips, like cheeks are glowing.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty recently revealed she doesn't care about critics.

The award-winning star is ''happy'' with where she is in her life, and although she often receives nasty comments on social media from online trolls, she doesn't let their words get to her because she knows they don't know her in real life.

She said: ''I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life, so I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?''

Despite not being bothered by trolls, the 'Coyote Lake' actress says she's had to ''re-evaluate'' what she uploads to social media as her newfound fame makes it difficult for her to be completely open about her private life.

She added: ''I'm not a private person. I don't like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don't.''

Camila has previously spoke about her battle with body acceptance, saying that although she no longer suffers with bulimia as she did in her teenage years, she still struggles with her own image ''on a daily basis''.

She said: ''Body acceptance is a big part of my life and something I struggle with on a daily basis. I know it's a never-ending process for me, so I want to talk to the festival audience about the fact that it isn't this transformative thing where all of a sudden you're better and you'll never doubt your body or yourself ever again.

''I had always thought, 'Well, if I'm not on a diet then I'm going to gain weight.' I had a really open conversation with the women at [eating disorder recovery group] Project Heal and I realised I needed to give up dieting. It was a moment of, 'Okay, I'm going to take a leap of faith and see what happens when I stop doing this. Am I going to feel lighter, happier, and free?' And I really did.''