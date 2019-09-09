Camila Mendes was drugged and sexually assaulted during freshman year at college.

The 25-year-old actress has revealed someone slipped the date rape drug Rohypnol - known as a ''roofie'' - into her drink when she was studying at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and he went on to do stuff to her that she didn't consent to.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me.''

After the dark period of her life, the brunette beauty got the words ''to build a home'' etched on her ribcage as a reminder to ''strengthen her sense of self and the environment around her'' - especially as she had spent most of her life moving house.

She explained: ''Whenever I feel like I'm going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself.''

The 'Riverdale' star moved 12 times before the age of 18 due to her parents' divorce and her dad's career and she found the whole experience quite ''traumatic.''

She said: ''Moving around throughout my whole childhood was a bit traumatic. You're constantly saying goodbye to people, and you're constantly being removed from your identity. When you start to feel like you're connecting with a group of people, an environment, and a home -- a physical home-- it can be destabilising when you're uprooted and taken somewhere else.''

Although she takes the health of her body and mind seriously, Camila has been open about her battle with bulimia in the past and has admitted she's only just ''got better.''

She said: ''I've only recently gotten better. I needed professionals I trusted to tell me things that I didn't know. When I was a teenager, there were no role models when it came to body positivity--that simply was not a thing. Being thin was the thing.

''It's health that's important, not appearance. I make choices that are good for me--and not just in my body--but for my soul, for my mind. And sometimes that's eating ice cream because I want to eat ice cream.''