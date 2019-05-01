Camila Mendes doesn't ''care'' what her online critics think.

The 'Riverdale' star has said she's ''happy'' with where she is in her life, and although she often receives nasty comments on social media from online trolls, she doesn't let their words get to her because she knows they don't know her in real life.

She said: ''I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life, so I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?''

Despite not being bothered by trolls, the 24-year-old beauty says she's had to ''re-evaluate'' what she uploads to social media as her newfound fame makes it difficult for her to be completely open about her private life.

Speaking to Teen Vogue magazine, she added: ''I'm not a private person. I don't like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don't.''

Meanwhile, Camila recently spoke about her battle with body acceptance, saying that although she no longer suffers with bulimia as she did in her teenage years, she still struggles with her own image ''on a daily basis''.

She said: ''Body acceptance is a big part of my life and something I struggle with on a daily basis. I know it's a never-ending process for me, so I want to talk to the festival audience about the fact that it isn't this transformative thing where all of a sudden you're better and you'll never doubt your body or yourself ever again.

''I had always thought, 'Well, if I'm not on a diet then I'm going to gain weight.' I had a really open conversation with the women at [eating disorder recovery group] Project Heal and I realised I needed to give up dieting. It was a moment of, 'Okay, I'm going to take a leap of faith and see what happens when I stop doing this. Am I going to feel lighter, happier, and free?' And I really did.''