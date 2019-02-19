Camila Mendes has confirmed that her boyfriend and 'Riverdale' co-star Charles Melton was actually wearing a stick-on tattoo of her name on Valentine's Day (14.02.19).
Riverdale's Camila Mendes has revealed that Charles Melton's Valentine's Day tattoo was a prank.
The 24-year-old actress posted a photo of her 28-year-old beau on her Instagram on Thursday (14.02.19) sporting an inking of ''Cami'' written on his pecs, but later revealed the truth behind the design.
Camila took to her Twitter and wrote: ''The tat is fake lol thought it was obvious from the sticky patch around it but guess not.''
In the show - which is based on Archie characters - Camila plays Veronica Lodge and Charles plays Riverdale High School football captain Reggie Mantle.
The brunette beauty was previously linked to Victor Houston, but the two reportedly ended their relationship after a few months of dating.
Back in August, Camila first posted an Instagram snap of her and Charles together, which fuelled speculation of a flaring romance.
But fans of the show also pointed out that Camila had previously stated in an interview she would never date another actor because they are ''emotionally complicated''.
In October, the television star took to Instagram to confirm that her and Charles were dating following rumours and shared a picture of the him kissing her on the head and captioned the photo ''Mine''.
Their fellow co-stars on their show - such as Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan who plays Toni Topaz - are ecstatic about the happy couple and have posted supportive comments.
About a recent snap of the pair, Madelaine wrote on Instagram: ''I'm sitting next to u and watched u post this but I'm still obsessed with this a minute later.''
