Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have split up.

The 'Riverdale' co-stars may have celebrated their one-year anniversary in the summer but they have since decided to take a ''break'' from their relationship because they want to take some time to focus on themselves and their careers.

A source told E! News: ''Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.''

The pair have been trying to keep busy while they deal with their separation.

The insider explained: ''They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.''

Although they're not ruling out a reconciliation in the future, the former couple decided to part ways because stress had been causing ''ups and downs'' for them.

The source said: ''They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal. Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends. They can't ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming. They are still filming 'Riverdale' season 4, but will have a break for the holidays for a few weeks.''

Camila recently said that she fell in love with Charles because of his ''tenacity''.

Writing ahead of the release of his movie 'The Sun Is Also A Star', she said: ''i remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn't even been cast yet. they hadn't even started casting. all he told me was ''i'm going to play this role, i am daniel bae.'' aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is.

''i'm probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he'd often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn't have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn't. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i'm so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can't wait for the world to see what you're capable of ... happy premiere day!! #thesunisalsoastar (sic)''