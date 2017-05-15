Camila Cabello has unveiled details about her debut solo album.

The 20-year-old singer - who is known for being in the girl band Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui - has revealed on social media her upcoming LP will be titled 'The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving', and is set for release on May 19.

The brunette beauty - whose full name is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao - shared the news with a string of images, which she has shared on her Twitter account.

Camila posted one picture of the album title repeated multiple times on sheets of paper with the release date emblazoned over the top, as well as an image of a note she had penned discussing her latest project, which she has described as the ''story of my life from darkness into light''.

The text read: ''the first song from my forthcoming album 'the hurting the healing the loving' will come out on 5.19.17 ... 'the hurting the healing the loving' is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again.

''The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn't ready to do that yet.(sic).''

The vocalist - who quit the group in December 2016 - has revealed this album has allowed her to open up about ''everything'' she has wanted to say over the years to ''heal'' her pain to help her feel ''happier''.

The 'Work from Home' hitmaker explained: ''so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and 'i have questions' was written.

''after that i wrote a sad song everyday, everything i wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, i said everything until i got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as i got happier and happier, i realized the songs were getting happier and happier. and i realized i wasn't making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal. it wasn't until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs. i didn't write it with the intention of delivering a message, but i realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving. i might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener... i might have thought i was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but i realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. and the loving, i wouldn't have known how beautiful she was if i couldn't miss her all that time.

''to the hurting, thank you for teaching me that even if at night you take me into the deepest depths of the ocean, i will still wake in the morning. to the healing, thank you for the tears. when they finally came, they tasted like God. to the loving, you are even more beautiful than i remember. (sic).''