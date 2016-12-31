Fans will have a chance to see Camila Cabello perform with Fifth Harmony one last time.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker is set to reunite on television with her former bandmates - Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Normani Hamilton - for a one-off performance on Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Saturday night (31.12.16), which was pre-recorded before Camila left the group earlier this month, E! News reports.

Since Camila departed, the two sides have been engaged in a war of words after the remaining members of the band claimed they were only informed of Camila's decision by her representative.

A post uploaded on the group account read at the time: ''After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.''

But Camila soon fired back with her own statement, saying: ''I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.

''Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavours in the New Year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.''

However, the girl group fought back to insist they had tried to hold meetings with Camila, 19, to discuss the band's future.

In another statement released by the remaining members of Fifth Harmony, they said: ''Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila. We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we'd all worked so hard for.

''We called for group meetings which she refused, we asked LA Reid and the label to step in and try to set meetings, which again, she refused. We even went as far as group counseling which she did not show up to. So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded.''