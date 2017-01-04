Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for advice.

The former Fifth Harmony star has confessed she relies on her pal to help her through the tough times and feels like she is always being ''taught'' by the 'Shake It Off' singer.

She said: ''If I'm going through a rough time with a boy or if there's boy drama, she'll be like, 'Here's a playlist I made when I was going through that,' or she'll call me to talk about it. She's always teaching me. She's given me such great advice. And honestly, just seeing her live her life? You learn from it. She's so graceful.''

And the 19-year-old singer feels she has ''found her identity'' through songwriting.

She added: ''I think songwriting was the biggest way that I found my identity. It's hard to know who you are when you start doing that stuff, and songwriting has helped me stay sane throughout this whole thing.''

Camila also confessed to writing songs in the hotel bathroom as she finds that is the best place to get her creativity going.

In an interview which was published in the September 2016 issue of V magazine, she shared: ''[When I first started making music on the road], I would wake up really early and go into the hotel bathroom, put a towel over the toilet and put my laptop there. I'd put my headphones on and just write.

''And so now when I do writing sessions and I am stuck on a part or I can't figure out a chorus, I'm just like, 'Give me a second,' and I'll go to that bathroom. I remember when I was writing with Major Lazer and we were stuck on a part, I spent the whole night in the bathroom.''