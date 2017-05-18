Camila Cabello felt right ''at home'' working with Pharrell Williams.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' singer teamed up with the 'Happy' hitmaker on her upcoming debut solo album 'The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving' and says he put her at ease straight away.

She told Radio Disney: ''He's the nicest person. He's so nice, he's so humble. He's so incredible and for every artist, producer, and anybody - he is the cream of the crop.

''He's just amazing and he probably knows that he has that effect on people, so he makes an effort to make you feel welcome and at home, which I think is really nice.''

The former Fifth Harmony star previously revealed her new LP would be documenting the ''story of my life from darkness into light''.

She wrote: ''The first song from my forthcoming album 'the hurting the healing the loving' will come out on 5.19.17 ... 'the hurting the healing the loving' is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again.

''The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn't ready to do that yet. (sic)''