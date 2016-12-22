Camila Cabello reportedly left Fifth Harmony because the remaining members were ''jealous'' of her.

The 19-year-old singer split from her former band mates - Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane - earlier this week, and new sources have claimed that jealousy between the girls caused the rift that eventually pushed Camila out of the band.

A source told Billboard magazine: ''This all [stems from] the girls' jealousy. You've read this story a million times.''

It has also been reported that the feelings of jealousy between band members - who were put together by US talent competition 'The X Factor' in 2012 - has been ongoing since Demi Lovato named Camila as the ''one person that shined'' within the group.

In a video that was resurfaced by JustJared.com, Demi - who was a judge on the show at the time - said to the girls after a performance of Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together': ''The thing is I know you guys have potential because I saw your performance at the judges' homes, and that's when you guys really shined.

''But tonight I feel like there was only one person that shined, and it really didn't click for me tonight ... right now there's only one person doing it for me.''

After being pressed to name the member by host Khloé Kardashian, Demi eventually singled out Camila.

Despite leaving the group, Camila previously insisted she wished ''nothing but the best'' for the 'Work From Home' hitmakers.

She wrote in a lengthy note posted on Instagram: ''As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness. Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose.''