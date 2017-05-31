Camila Cabello is the new face of Guess Jeans.

The 20-year-old singer - who is known for being a former member of the girl band Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui - has been announced as the luxury brand's representative and will star in their Autumn/Winter 2017 commercial.

And the 'Love Incredible' artist is ''excited'' by her new partnership with the company because she has loved the brand when she was growing up, and she is honoured to be a part of the ''incredible campaign''.

Speaking about her latest venture, the brunette beauty said: ''I couldn't be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign. I've grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be lucky enough to be a part of it.''

Guess' Chief Creative Officer, Paul Marciano, directed the advert, and he has admitted the powerhouse is the perfect candidate to front the brand because she shares the same qualities of being a confident, strong and beautiful women, he looks for in the ''Guess Girl''.

He explained: ''Camila's confidence, strength and beauty reflect the qualities I look for in a Guess Girl.

''Choosing Camila to be the face of Guess this fall celebrates that Guess Girls are multi-talented, dynamic and accomplished women.''

And Camila is set for a busy year ahead as she has released her solo album 'The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving' on May 19, and she is already planning to unveil more music.

And the vocalist has revealed this album has allowed her to open up about ''everything'' she has wanted to say over the years to ''heal'' her pain.

Speaking previously she said: ''so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and 'i have questions' was written.

''after that i wrote a sad song everyday, everything i wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, i said everything until i got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as i got happier and happier, i realized the songs were getting happier and happier. and i realized i wasn't making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal. it wasn't until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs. (sic).''