Camila Cabello was reportedly seen flirting with actor Diego Boneta at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (07.05.17).

The 20-year-old singer was spotted chatting to the handsome Mexican star shortly before the celebrity duo exchanged phone numbers at the bash in Los Angeles.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Camila looked over the moon to see Diego. They swapped telephone numbers and hugged before he went back to his seat. They seemed very friendly.''

The former Fifth Harmony star is currently single, but has previously spoken of her desire to meet a ''Spanish boy in Spain and fall in love''.

Camila revealed she would love to meet her next boyfriend while backpacking around Europe.

She said: ''I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part. Here's my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people.

''I don't want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That's not the kind of life I want to live. I want to make music, but I also want to go on road trips with friends. I want to go backpacking around Europe. I want to meet a Spanish boy in Spain and fall in love.''

Meanwhile, Camila has also admitted to relying on her good friend Taylor Swift for dating advice.

The brunette beauty revealed that she and Taylor - who has previously dated the likes of Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston - spend most of their time talking about boys and ''stupid crushes''.

Camila explained: ''I feel like we have something really cool where we can just be honest with each other, and we can just be girls, talking about stupid crushes. It's the best.''