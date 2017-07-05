Cami Li is engaged to her boyfriend Brent after he popped the question on Independence Day (04.07.17).

The 30-year-old beauty spent the annual holiday alongside Brent in Minnesota, and he ensured Cami would never forget the occasion by asking the all-important question.

The Puerto Rican-born American star wrote on Twitter: ''Hi, I'm engaged. OH MY F***ING GOD! (sic)''

The heavily tattooed model's tweet also featured a diamond ring emoji.

Cami has been dating Brent, who works as a mortgage broker, for more than two years and she has even relocated to Las Vegas to be closer to him.

And Cami previously admitted she considers herself fortunate to have found such as ''good guy''.

Speaking about their relationship in 2015, shortly after they'd just started dating, Cami shared: ''He's a really good guy. He's just great. I got really lucky.''

Cami also confessed she could see herself marrying Brent and having kids with him.

She said: ''Well I'm not getting younger, am I? Botox can only do so much to make me look young! We talk about it.

''I feel like when you rush into things ... I've learnt from that in the past, you just ruin it. We're going down the right path.''

The curvaceous model got engaged to reality TV star Kirk Norcross in July 2013, but their relationship collapsed later that year.

Cami subsequently confronted Kirk about their break-up on the TV series 'Ex On The Beach', which led to some memorably fiery scenes.

Meanwhile, during her time in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in 2015, Cami was romantically linked with Calum Best.

But she later insisted that they were merely good friends.

Cami explained: ''It was boredom. And I don't think we cuddled that much! It was just a genuine friendship.

''If I went and told him something, I knew he wouldn't use it against me. I'm a very touchy-feely person, everyone who knows me, knows that.''