Calum Scott says several songs on his debut solo album are inspired by his life as a gay man.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter - who shot to fame on the 2015 series of talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' - is getting ready to release his first LP 'Only Human' in March and he found himself revisiting key moments in his life to help him pen his lyrics, such as when he came out to his parents.

Scott found that when he was the most ''honest'' with himself the lyrics started ''flowing like a river'' and he hopes his tracks will help young LGBTQ people deal with their own emotions.

Speaking to the new issue of Gay Times magazine, the 'You are the Reason' singer shared: ''When I was honest about myself and my feelings and especially my sexuality, it started flowing out of me like a river. I was writing about my experiences of being gay, of hiding it away, of telling my parents, coming out to the press, the circumstance where I was abandoned - all these different experiences in the hope that if I write these things and I'm honest, even if one person is like, 'He did it and he was terrified of what people would think but had the strength, maybe I will.' If it inspires one person, then all of those things I went through was completely worth it.''

Calum openly admits he struggled with his sexuality when he first realised he was attracted to men and at one point would have done anything to be straight.

However, the musician is now very proud to be homosexual and wouldn't change anything about himself.

He explained: ''I'm kind of glad I went through the whole experience of being abandoned and feeling very lonely, confused and upset, wishing I was straight. I had that whole, 'If I had a straight pill, would I take it?' I always said I would. Whereas now I would bat it out of somebody's hands and be like, 'Are you mad? It's great to be gay. It's perfect to me.' ''

Calum hopes he can be a ''relatable'' role model for the LGBTQ community and admitted that growing up he ''couldn't relate'' to his musical idols, artists like Sir Elton John, George Michael and Boy George, which made him feel ''even more alien''.

He said: ''My gay role models were people like Elton John, George Michael and Boy George, which I couldn't relate to, so it made me feel even more alien. Whereas now there are so many people who are open and proud of who they are, that are more relatable.''