Calum Scott sang at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding.

The 30-year-old singer performed a rendition of his 2018 hit 'You Are The Reason' as the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the Jonas Brothers star tied the knot in a ''magical'' intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau on Saturday (29.06.19) in Sarrians, France.

Sharing a selfie, he wrote: ''This weekend I had the honour of singing 'You Are The Reason' at the wedding of @joejonas & @sophiet and it was magical. Thank you both for allowing me to be part of such an incredibly special day. You are perfect for each other.(Sic) ''

Sophie's maid of honour at the event was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams, while Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively. Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were also joined at the wedding reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas and the actress previously revealed her dad was ''beyond pleased'' when she married Joe.

She said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''

Having been married for just a few weeks, Sophie is still getting used to calling Joe, 29, her husband.

She admitted: ''I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband. I can't figure out what to say! ... It's early days but we're very happy.''