Calum Scott has teamed up with Leona Lewis for a new version of his hit single 'You Are The Reason'.

The 29-year-old singer and Leona, 32, have joined forces for a duet version of the track, and the Grammy-nominated star has revealed she jumped at the opportunity to work with Calum.

She said: ''I remember the day Calum sent me this track, I sat listening at home and had it on repeat. It's one of those powerful songs that touches your heart and such a beautiful ballad, everyone knows I love singing them!

''Calum's performance on it is stunning and I loved being able to join him to make this duet version.''

And Calum felt similarly enthusiastic about working with Leona, who won the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2006 and has subsequently sold over 20 million records worldwide.

He shared: ''Working with Leona was a dream come true.

''As a fan, I first remember watching her on TV before going on to grace the globe with her incredibly beautiful voice.

''Now having the honour of working with her on one of my own songs is completely surreal and the passion and raw emotion she brings to our duet makes it even more special to me. I can still hardly believe that we did it!''

'You Are The Reason' is the follow up to the multi-platinum selling single 'Dancing On My Own', and streams of the track have already surpassed the 50 million mark worldwide.