BTS will release the first single from their upcoming album on January 17.

The K-Pop superstars - comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - announced this week they will be releasing their next album, 'Map of the Soul: 7', on February 21, but have now revealed the first single from the record will be released next week, over a month before the album drops.

BTS revealed the news through an image shared across their social media channels - including Twitter, Weverse, and Fan Cafe - which details the content schedule for the next six weeks leading up to their album release.

Content will begin dropping on Friday (10.01.20) with the release of a comeback trailer titled 'SHADOW'.

The upcoming single release will be accompanied by an art film performed by MN Dance Company, according to the schedule.

Alongside the release of new content - which includes concept photos and the album tracklist - there are also scheduled 'CONNECT, BTS' days, which are taking place online on January 14, as well as in locations including London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York City throughout the next six weeks.

As of the time of writing, it's not yet known what the connect events will involve.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is the fourth studio album for the 'Boy With Luv' hitmakers, and follows their 2019 chart-topping EP 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

Ahead of the release of the record last year, the group released 'Intro: Persona', which was a song performed entirely by the group's leader RM, and so it is believed next week's release could be another solo track that will then be the introduction to the full album.

Pre-orders for 'Map of the Soul: 7' begin on Thursday (09.01.20).