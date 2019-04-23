BTS believe their connection to their fans comes from being ''sincere''.

The K-pop idols - comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have taken the world by storm in recent years and have amassed a mammoth fanbase, and the group now say their fans are so loyal to them because they're always open to ''sharing their emotions''.

Jimin, 23, said: ''I think we're able to quickly engage with our fans by being sincere with our feelings. We try to share our emotions with our fans.''

And the 'Boy with Luv' hitmakers - who collaborate with Halsey on the chart-topping track - say they love listening to the ''shouting and screaming'' of their fans before they start a performance.

Jungkook, 21, added: ''Whenever we begin a performance, I take out my earpieces and listen to the shouting and screaming. It fills me with energy.''

Whilst the group's leader RM, 24, says listening to their fans' screams of support always makes their level of fame seem surreal.

Speaking to 'CBS This Morning', he said: ''I suddenly think, like, am I really here? We have to practise the same choreography again and again, we have to keep the promise.''

Meanwhile, although the 'Fake Love' singers are garnering worldwide popularity, they've said they won't be releasing a track fully in English any time soon, as they don't want to change who they are just to gain more success in America and Europe.

RM said: ''A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals. But they're just goals - we don't want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one.

''Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that's not BTS. We'll do everything, we'll try. But if we couldn't get number one or number five, that's OK.''