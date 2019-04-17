BTS have named Billie Eilish as the next artist they want to collaborate with.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers - made up of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - have been impressed with the 17-year-old rising star following the success of her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', and subsequently want to work with the singer on their next project.

Speaking with Apple Beats 1 radio, Jungkook named the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker as one of the artists that they are hoping to collaborate with.

Opening up about Eilish's record, Jungkook simply said: ''Everyone should hear it.''

The K-Pop sensations - who released their album 'Map of The Soul: Persona' earlier this month - have previously worked the likes of Halsey - on their track 'Boy With Luv' - and Ed Sheeran on 'Make It Right'.

And shortly after the visuals were released on Sunday (14.04.19) for Halsey and BTS' much-anticipated track, it broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history - only a day after it was set by K-Pop band Blackpink - gathering a massive 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours.

Sheeran had previously teased that he had worked on a song with BTS and revealed he is a huge fan of their work.

He said: ''I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day. I really like BTS though, I think they're great.''

RM also name-dropped Ed when he was asked who his favourite artists are.

He said: ''I love James Blake, I love Jorja Smith, and Ed Sheeran of course.''