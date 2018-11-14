BTS's management have issued an apology after the band was slammed for wearing controversial clothing.

The K-pop group came under fire last week when photographs surfaced online of 23-year-old Jimin dressed in a sweatshirt which appeared to celebrate the atomic bombings of Japan and RM, 24, wearing a Nazi Inspired hat.

Now, the band's management, Big Hit Entertainment have released a statement apologising for any offence caused and stating that neither they nor the band condone any type of political extremism.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Big Hit Entertainment wrote: ''In all activities involving BTS and any other artists associated with our company, Big Hit does not support any organizations or groups oriented towards political extremism and totalitarian beliefs including Nazism.

''[We're] against all such entities and activities, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by historical events and incidents by being inadvertently associated with such organizations or groups, and we will continue to adhere to these principles.''

''In all activities involving BTS and any other artists associated with our company, Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons, is adamantly against them, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by the dropping of atomic weapons, and we will continue to adhere to these principles.(sic)''

The clothing choices were criticised earlier this week by Jewish human rights organisation The Simon Wiesenthal Center who claimed the group were ''mocking the past.''

Rabbi Abraham Cooper said in a statement posted on their website: ''Wearing a T-shirt in Japan mocking the victims of the A-bomb, is just the latest incident of this band mocking the past.''