BTS have condemned the use of ''atomic weapons'', after they recently had TV appearances in Japan cancelled when photos resurfaced of member Jimin wearing a controversial t-shirt.
The hugely popular K-Pop group - also comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook - had their scheduled performance on Asahi's flagship show 'Music Station' last week cancelled when a photo of singer Jimin wearing a top that appeared to celebrate the Hiroshima atomic bombing in 1945 went viral.
The back of the shirt featured pictures of a mushroom cloud created by an atomic bombs and of Koreans celebrating their liberation from Japanese rule in August 1975, and text repeating the words ''Patriotism our history Liberation Korea (sic)''.
And now, the 'Fake Love' hitmakers' record company Big Hit Entertainment have said the group are ''adamantly against'' the use of any atomic weapons, and that the shirt - which is believed to have been worn by Jimin, 23, in August last year - was not worn to cause ''distress or pain''.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Big Hit said: ''In all activities involving BTS and any other artists associated with our company, Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons, is adamantly against them, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by the dropping of atomic weapons, and we will continue to adhere to these principles.''
Big Hit then offered their ''sincere apologies'' for the t-shirt, and said admitted they should have taken more caution to prevent the 'Idol' singer from donning the garment.
They added: ''Regarding the wearing of the outfit containing image of atomic bombing, as previously explained the incident was in no way intentional, and although it has been verified that the outfit had not been designed originally to injure or make light of those affected by the use of atomic weapons, we would like to offer our sincere apologies not only for failing to take the precautions that could have prevented the wearing of such clothing by our artist that inadvertently inflicted pain on anyone affected by the use of atomic weapons, but to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing the association of our artists with imagery related to atomic bombings.''
During World War II, atomic bombs were used for the first and only time in a war when they were dropped on the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, killing hundreds of thousands instantly. Many more died in later years as a result of radiation sickness.
