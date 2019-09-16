BTS have returned to work after a ''period of rest''.

The K-pop superstars - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - announced an extended break from the spotlight on August 12, but promised fans they would ''return refreshed and recharged''.

And on Monday (16.09.19), the 'Boy With Luv' stars headed to the airport to start promo again for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour', which resumes in Saudi Arabia on October 11.

A source at their record label Big Hit Entertainment told South Korean news outlet Newsen: ''BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity.''

Announcing their brief hiatus, the label had said in a statement on social media:

''Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today's LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations. This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

''This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have an continue to show them. Thank you (sic)''

The break came after the group previously insisted they ''won't sing in English'' just to get a ''number one'' single in America and Europe and they will not ''change'' their ''identity'' for it.

RM said: ''A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals. But they're just goals - we don't want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that's not BTS. We'll do everything, we'll try. But if we couldn't get number one or number five, that's OK.''