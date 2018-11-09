BTS have had a TV appearance in Japan cancelled over a controversial T-shirt worn by band member Jimin.
BTS have had a TV appearance in Japan cancelled over a controversial T-shirt.
The seven-member K-pop group had been due to appear on TV Asahi's flagship show 'Music Station' on Friday (09.11.18) evening but the broadcaster axed their slot after a photo of singer Jimin wearing a top that appeared to celebrate the Hiroshima atomic bombing in 1945 went viral.
The back of the shirt featured bore pictures of a mushroom cloud created by an atomic bombs and of Koreans celebrating their liberation from Japanese rule in August 1975, and text repeating the words ''Patriotism ourhistory Liberation Korea (sic)''.
TV Asahi said: ''We have seen news that a T-shirt worn by one of the members has set off a furore. After asking their record company about this, we made the decision to postpone their appearance on our Nov 9 show.''
BTS have apologised for the cancellation but didn't refer to the controversial garment, which the 23-year-old singer was believed to have worn on 15 August last year, the date Koreans mark the anniversary of the end of Japanese occupation.
The group simply said: ''We apologise for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music.''
The 'Fake Love/Airplane Pt 2' band, who are also known as the Bangtan Boys, are preparing to embark on a Japanese tour, which will begin in Tokyo next week.
During World War II, atomic bombs were used for the first and only time in a war when they were dropped on the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, killing hundreds of thousands instantly. Many more died in later years as a result of radiation sickness.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
