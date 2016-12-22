Bryson Tiller is ''proud'' he has joined forces with Nike.

The 23-year-old singer songwriter has teamed up with the sportswear giant to launch a new campaign with the brand, which will see him design his own pair of Air Force 1 Bespoke iDs in an intimate studio session, and the star has admitted he is excited to be a part of the ''Nike fam''.

Alongside a picture shared on his Instagram account, which sees him with a pen in hand inking some ideas, he wrote: ''proud to be a member of the nike fam! stay tuned.... #teamNIKE @nike@nikesportswear (sic).''

And the dark-haired hunk has revealed he found it ''inspiring'' being involved in the creative process first hand.

He said: ''It's inspiring to see what's possible.''

The musician has revealed his hometown of Louisville largely influenced his creation, which led him to include the city's slogan on his trainers as well as on his debut album 'Trapsoul'.

He explained: ''I focused on images that highlight my obsessions - Louisville, and my hometown boxing hero's rise to greatness - and I built around those.

''I designed a pair based on my hometown and boxing's tie to the city.

''Whenever you fly into Louisville, you see a sign that says, 'It's Possible Here.' I remember my first time seeing it - I think I was coming home from the studio in LA - I was working on my debut album, and I just thought, 'Wow, it is possible here.' Everybody always thinks you have to move out of the city and go where the music industry is, but it's possible in Louisville, and it's possible anywhere. You just have to believe. So, I put 'POSSIBLE' on them as well.''

However, Bryson has admitted he was surprised by how many materials were available to him when he was putting together the shoes because he has ''never'' designed anything before.

He said: ''I didn't expect there to be all of these different textures and options.

''I'd never seen how shoes are actually put together, but I always like to create my music based on an image. Once I have an image, I start to create the music around it. It was the same with designing a Bespoke Air Force 1.''

And the 'Exchange' hitmaker has hinted he feels a sense of nostalgia when he thinks back to his school days when he used to wear the popular trainer, which he claims was a mark of how ''cool'' someone was.

Speaking about the footwear, he said: ''I wore a uniform to school, so the white-on-white or black-on-black Air Force 1 Low was the simple sneaker to wear, but it was the standard. You were cool if you had on a pair of Air Force 1s. It's still a staple for me while on tour.''