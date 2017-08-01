Bryan Tanaka has a ''magical'' bond with Mariah Carey.

The 34-year-old dancer feels so lucky to be in a relationship with the 'Always Be My Baby' singer and loves his close relationship with her children, six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's magical for her and the kids, you know. It's so special to see her legacy sharing the stage with her, just to get that essence. They're born into it, you know? So, it's super-special to her and special to be a part of it and see them grow with that in their eyes.

''Just being with her - to share a passion of performing and music. Sharing a special moment and a special thing we both cherish so much - it's magical, just doing it together.''

Bryan previously insisted all he wanted was just to make Mariah happy.

He told the singer: ''Are you really gonna marry this guy [James Packer]?''

To which Mariah admitted: ''I don't even know what I think anymore. I think you have a different set of issues than me. I mean it's nice of you to try to make me feel good and stuff.''

Bryan then encouragingly added: ''That's all I want. I just want you to be happy.''

Before the pair started dating, Bryan confessed he had a ''connection'' with the singer for months before she split from James.

He admitted to fellow dancer G. Madison: ''I can't believe I'm saying this right now. I'm catching some hard feelings [about] Miss Mariah. I don't know if I'm tripping, but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man. I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn't] cross that line [if it didn't] feel the way it does.''

And his dancer pal admits Mariah is in a ''tough position'' because of her engagement and Bryan agrees, adding: ''It's a complicated situation ... That's where I'm tripping, like she's engaged so maybe I'm really just tripping.''