Bryan Tanaka has opened up about his ''connection'' with Mariah Carey, which he felt for months before they started dating.
The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer confessed to his dancer pal G. Madison that he was ''catching some hard feelings'' for the 'Without You' hitmaker when she was still engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer.
In a preview clip from Mariah's reality show Mariah's World, he said: ''I can't believe I'm saying this right now. I'm catching some hard feelings [about] Miss Mariah. I don't know if I'm tripping, but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man.
''I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn't] cross that line [if it didn't] feel the way it does.''
G. Madison then tells Bryan that Mariah is in a ''tough position'' because of her engagement and Bryan agrees, admitting it is ''a complicated situation''.
He added: ''That's where I'm tripping, like she's engaged so maybe I'm really just tripping.''
But G. Madison reassures his friend, telling him: ''Or maybe you're spot on.''
Since the 46-year-old singer - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - split from James, she has started dating Bryan and the couple recently spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with Mariah's children.
A source said recently: ''They're in a proper relationship now. She's really into Bryan. He's with her 24/7. He's a nice guy but they weren't together when she broke up with James ...
''He gets along really well with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques. They walk around holding each other's hands and are always very affectionate. [They're] always smooching.''
