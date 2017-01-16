Bryan Tanaka has admitted it ''f***ing sucked'' watching Mariah Carey get close to her ex-fiancé James Packer.
Bryan Tanaka has admitted it ''f***ing sucked'' watching Mariah Carey get close to her ex-fiancé James Packer.
The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer - who is now dating Mariah - received a ''big reality check'' after he witnessed the 'Without You' hitmaker ''connecting'' with the 49-year-old businessman when the pair were still engaged.
Speaking on an episode of 'Mariah's World' - which saw James fly to Paris to see Mariah perform - Bryan said: ''It just f***ing sucks. Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven't really seen it before. I feel like I've been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check.''
The news comes after he admitted on the reality show he was ''catching some hard feelings'' for the 46-year-old singer months before they started dating.
He told his dancer pal G. Madison: ''I can't believe I'm saying this right now. I'm catching some hard feelings [about] Miss Mariah. I don't know if I'm tripping, but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man.
''I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn't] cross that line [if it didn't] feel the way it does.''
G. Madison then tells Bryan that Mariah is in a ''tough position'' because of her engagement and Bryan agrees, admitting it is ''a complicated situation''.
He added: ''That's where I'm tripping, like she's engaged so maybe I'm really just tripping.''
But G. Madison reassures his friend, telling him: ''Or maybe you're spot on.''
Mariah - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - has been dating Bryan since she split with James in October.
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Cecil Gains is a devoted White House butler who grew up on a simple cotton...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...
The rise to fame of Billie Frank -- the struggling songstress played by ear-piercing pop...