Bryan Tanaka has admitted it ''f***ing sucked'' watching Mariah Carey get close to her ex-fiancé James Packer.

The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer - who is now dating Mariah - received a ''big reality check'' after he witnessed the 'Without You' hitmaker ''connecting'' with the 49-year-old businessman when the pair were still engaged.

Speaking on an episode of 'Mariah's World' - which saw James fly to Paris to see Mariah perform - Bryan said: ''It just f***ing sucks. Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven't really seen it before. I feel like I've been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check.''

The news comes after he admitted on the reality show he was ''catching some hard feelings'' for the 46-year-old singer months before they started dating.

He told his dancer pal G. Madison: ''I can't believe I'm saying this right now. I'm catching some hard feelings [about] Miss Mariah. I don't know if I'm tripping, but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man.

''I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn't] cross that line [if it didn't] feel the way it does.''

G. Madison then tells Bryan that Mariah is in a ''tough position'' because of her engagement and Bryan agrees, admitting it is ''a complicated situation''.

He added: ''That's where I'm tripping, like she's engaged so maybe I'm really just tripping.''

But G. Madison reassures his friend, telling him: ''Or maybe you're spot on.''

Mariah - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - has been dating Bryan since she split with James in October.