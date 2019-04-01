Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 61-year-old semi-retired professional wrestler will join the likes of D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man, Harlem Heat, and Torrie Wilson during WrestleMania 35 later this month, when they will all be entered into the history books as they get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Beefcake first arrived in WWE in late 1984 with a male stripper gimmick, before finding his first major success as a tag-team wrestler, teaming with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine to make up The Dream Team.

Together, the pair dethroned the British Bulldogs in August 1985 to capture the World tag titles.

Beefcake earned his 'Barber' title in 1987 when he aided ''Rowdy'' Roddy Piper in defeating Adrian Adonis, and ended up shearing Adonis' platinum locks off.

Since that victory, Beefcake began to take to the ring with a pair of hedge clippers in hand, and immediately became a fan favourite with the WWE fans, dishing out plenty more post-match haircuts along the way.

But Beefcake's life was changed forever when a parasailing accident in 1990 left him needing reconstructive surgery with titanium plates, screws and steel wire to repair extensive damage done to his face.

He made a miraculous comeback to the ring in 1991 after his surgery, and came back for a second time in 1993 wearing a protective mask, where he teamed up with long-term friend Hulk Hogan to beat Money Inc at WrestleMania IX.

Beefcake will enter the Hall of Fame with the other inductees during WrestleMania 35, which takes place at the Barclays Centre in New York City on April 6.