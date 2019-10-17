Bruce Oldfield has praised Kim Kardashian West for helping women to embrace their curves and no longer wanting to be super skinny.
The 69-year-old designer - who has designed clothing for stars including Rosamund Pike, Jerry Hall and the late Princess Diana - says women are more accepting of their curves since Kim, 38, stepped into the spotlight.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Women now no longer just want to look thin. Since Kim Kardashian -- a Vogue cover girl, no less -- the goalposts for what a woman wants her figure to be have changed. They want curves. In the old days, you'd cover up a big bum. Now, young It girls and influencers display theirs with pride in figure-hugging clothes. It's great that we're moving away from one prescribed body shape; it's more democratic and realistic.''
Bruce also praised his late friend, Princess Diana, for her resilience.
He said: ''I've dressed women young and old, from Charlotte Rampling to the Princess of Wales, Faye Dunaway to Queen Rania of Jordan.
''My clients trust my instinct and honesty. I'm a sounding board -- the good friend a woman can tell everything.
''Don't let life pigeonhole you. That was a life lesson taught to me by another strong woman: the Princess of Wales. We were friends. She had such grace and charm and also taught me another thing I've come to live by: not to let the brutes get you down.''
