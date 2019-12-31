Brooks Laich wants to learn more about his sexuality in 2020.

The 36-year-old professional ice hockey player - who is married to actress Julianne Hough - took to Instagram to reveal his goals for the new year include learning more about himself.

Sharing a list of his wishes for the year ahead on his Instagram Stories, Brooks said his hope is to ''learn more about intimacy and my sexuality'' and he wants to be ''open to all things and present in my relationships''.

Brooks also shared a post on the picture-sharing app, declaring that he has been doing some ''reflecting and some looking head''.

He posted a quote: ''It's not who you are that holds you back, it's who you think you are not'' and added: ''As the new year inches closer, I'm doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I'm always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.

''So I share these words for anyone else out there on a similar journey ahead of the new year. It's a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity - and a chance to step into an improved version of you.

''You must believe you are, before you can become. Once the belief is set, the path reveals itself. So, much love to all of you taking the time to pour love into yourself, and striving for betterment - I'm with you all the way, and wish you all the best!!''

Earlier this year, Julianne, 31, revealed to the world she isn't straight and admitted telling her husband about her sexuality was scary but she explained to him that she ''chose'' to be with him because she loves him.

She said: ''I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'

''I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.''