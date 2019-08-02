Brooks Laich is ''so proud'' of his wife Julianne Hough, after she admitted she's ''not straight'' in an interview with Woman's Health magazine.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge posed naked for the latest cover of Women's Health magazine, and revealed in her interview with the publication that she'd recently told her husband Brooks that she isn't exclusively attracted to men.
And since publicly speaking about her sexuality, hockey player Brooks, 36, couldn't be happier for her.
Writing on Instagram on Thursday (01.08.19), he said: ''So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs! You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe! (sic)''
Julianne, 31, then commented on his post to thank him for his ''support''.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge wrote: ''I love you babe! Thank you so much for your continued support through all of this! (sic)''
In her interview, Julianne - who married Brooks in 2017 - said she recently told Brooks she's not 100 percent straight, and claimed revealing her ''most authentic self'' to him has made him more attracted to her.
She said: ''I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.
''I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.' I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.''
