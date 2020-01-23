Brooks Laich wants to ''put happiness first''.

The 36-year-old hockey player - who is married to professional dancer Julianne Hough - has said his ''new motto'' in life is to always make sure his happiness comes first, as he will no longer ''prioritise'' things unless they bring him ''joy''.

Alongside a quote which read ''But first, happiness'', Brooks wrote: ''My new motto. Lately I've been re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I've been looking at is how I spend my time every day.

''I'm redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront. I'm making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those.

''This is the first week of this new approach, and so far I'm absolutely loving it! I'm gonna play with it some more, dial it in, and then share with you what my day looks like. (sic)''

Brooks then went on to ask his followers how ''assess'' their own lives, and make sure they too are putting happiness first.

He added: ''I'm sharing this with you to encourage you to assess your life, how you are spending your time, and what you are prioritizing daily. Do you wake up with a ''to-do'' list every morning, or do you wake up and do things that bring you complete and utter happiness?

''I would love to hear your thoughts on this as it pertains to your life, please share them with me below! (sic)''

The sports star's comments come after he recently said he wanted to ''learn more about intimacy and [his] sexuality'' in 2020, and explained he wants to be ''100 percent fully expressed'' in his ''true sexuality'', with the hopes of having a ''better sex life'' by the end of his journey.

He said: ''One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality. People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it.

''Here's a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I'm not either. So that's what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we're all essentially, that's a state of suffering.''