Brooks Laich says there's ''so much more'' to sexuality than ''just the act of sex''.

The 36-year-old professional ice hockey player - who is married to professional dancer Julianne Hough - opened up on Instagram last month about his desire to ''learn more about intimacy and [his] sexuality'' in 2020, and has now explained his decision further, saying he wants to be ''100 percent fully expressed'' in his ''true sexuality'', with the hopes of having a ''better sex life'' by the end of his journey.

He said: ''One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality. People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it.

''Here's a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I'm not either. So that's what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we're all essentially, that's a state of suffering.''

Brooks went on to insist the learning experience won't necessarily make him ''the best performer'', but he hopes it will help him discover who he is ''to [his] core''.

He added: ''We're not 10s of 10s. It doesn't mean you're the best performer. It just means, 'Are you fully expressed?' Do you even know who you are sexually? And I truly, to my core, do not. But I'm super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance.''

The sporting star has also changed his approach to life, as he's now taking a ''pleasure first'' outlook.

Speaking on his 'How Men Think' podcast, he explained: ''What would the quality of my life be if I woke up prioritising pleasure as the absolute most important thing in my day? You are more loving, more kind, more patient, [there's] more gratitude for everything. Pleasure first is a new concept that I'm trying to explore in my life because it has not been. It's been almost last in the course of my life.''