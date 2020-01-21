Brooks Laich says there's ''so much more'' to sexuality than ''just the act of sex'', as he explains his decision to explore his sexuality in 2020.
Brooks Laich says there's ''so much more'' to sexuality than ''just the act of sex''.
The 36-year-old professional ice hockey player - who is married to professional dancer Julianne Hough - opened up on Instagram last month about his desire to ''learn more about intimacy and [his] sexuality'' in 2020, and has now explained his decision further, saying he wants to be ''100 percent fully expressed'' in his ''true sexuality'', with the hopes of having a ''better sex life'' by the end of his journey.
He said: ''One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality. People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it.
''Here's a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I'm not either. So that's what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we're all essentially, that's a state of suffering.''
Brooks went on to insist the learning experience won't necessarily make him ''the best performer'', but he hopes it will help him discover who he is ''to [his] core''.
He added: ''We're not 10s of 10s. It doesn't mean you're the best performer. It just means, 'Are you fully expressed?' Do you even know who you are sexually? And I truly, to my core, do not. But I'm super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance.''
The sporting star has also changed his approach to life, as he's now taking a ''pleasure first'' outlook.
Speaking on his 'How Men Think' podcast, he explained: ''What would the quality of my life be if I woke up prioritising pleasure as the absolute most important thing in my day? You are more loving, more kind, more patient, [there's] more gratitude for everything. Pleasure first is a new concept that I'm trying to explore in my life because it has not been. It's been almost last in the course of my life.''
Two weeks ahead of Independent Venue Week, Dry Cleaning made 'Britain's Best Small Venue 2015' (NME) the second port of call on their 2020 tour.
Celebrating the birthday of David Bowie with his most legendary songs.
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
Drew Boley is an aspiring rocker who works as a busboy in The Bourbon Room,...
A surprisingly faithful remake of the iconic 1984 hit, this crowd-pleasing romp finds some intriguing...
Ren McCormack moves to Beaumont, Tennessee from Boston. He soon becomes friends with a boy...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...