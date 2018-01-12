Brooklyn Prince wanted to celebrate her Critics' Choice Award win by having ice cream with her fellow nominees.
The seven-year-old actress cried tears of joy after she beat off competition from 'Gifted' star McKenna Grace, 'Logan' actress Dafne Keen', 'Wonderstruck's Millicent Simmonds, and 'Wonder' actor Jacob Tremblay to pick up the Best Young Performer honour for her role as Moonee in 'The Florida Project' at the annual ceremony on Thursday (11.01.18).
The youngster, who wore a red dress with sparkly straps, was helped onto the stage at the Barker Hanger by her father, and when she took the microphone, she asked her fellow nominees to hang out with her after the event.
She said: ''All the nominees are great and we should all go out and get ice cream after this.''
She then went on to thank those who had made her win possible.
She said: ''All my voters... you guys are so awesome, thank you so much. God, I would like to thank you for this opportunity.
''And I would like to thank the cast and crew for the wonderful support and to my family and my team' ''
In 'The Florida Project', Brooklynn played the daughter of Halley (Bria Vinai), a struggling single parent trying to make ends meet, and she called for more support to those in similar situations.
She said: ''To all the Halley and Moonee's out there... Guys, this is a real problem you need to go out and help.''
After accepting the award, Brooklynn was seen mingling with the stars on other tables, and was warmly embraced by Angelina Jolie after they chatted together.
Earlier in the evening, the young actress had posed on the blue carpet with her fellow nominee, 11-year-old Jacob, who had previously won the Best Young Performer honour in 2015 for 'Room'.
