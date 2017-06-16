Brooklyn Beckham was visibly emotional as he volunteered at a local church to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The 18-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - was joined by his younger brothers Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, as they helped sort through the hundreds of donations given to the families who have been displaced after the residential tower block in London went up in flames in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday June 14.

Pastor Derrick Wilson said: ''Victoria Beckham sent her children up. They were here yesterday. She sent her children, which is good.''

Whilst a source added to the Mail Online: ''The Beckham boys all were volunteering at a local church after school yesterday and today, helping sort through donations.

''They were not at actual tower site. This was done privately as local kids, upset by the tragedy in their neighbourhood and wanting to help out.''

The Beckhams are not the only celebrities to get involved in supporting the victims of the terrible fire, which left at least 30 residents dead and many injured.

Adele, Lily Allen and Rita Ora have all been seen at the site helping residents whilst Hollywood star Tom Hardy has launched a JustGiving page to raise money for the victims.

Simon Cowell is also organising a charity single to raise funds for those displaced and hopes it will be finished by Sunday (18.06.17).

He said: ''We will record it hopefully and finish it Sunday, latest Monday. We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, 'of course we would love to do it'. I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.

''[What] I'm hoping will happen with the record is that it pricks a few people's consciousness and then other people decide to do something else, because I think we can do more in addition to just the record. That's my plan.''