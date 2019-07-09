Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly struggling with ''basic tasks'' on his photography placement.

The 21-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - is currently doing an internship with legendary photographer Rankin, but those working with him have been left stunned by his lack of knowledge when it comes to the camera and lighting.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Everyone knew Brooklyn's work needed fine tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off.

''Everyone had high hopes for him but it's not been the most impressive start. He's lacking in most areas. But he's trying to make up for it in enthusiasm. Luckily, no one has asked him to make the tea yet but some have been tempted. It's become a bit of a joke.''

His lack of skill when it comes to photography is somewhat surprising considering he has previously shot a scent campaign for Burberry.

A second insider said: ''Brooklyn's best at pressing the button on the camera.''

Brooklyn has also had some photography lessons from Kim Kardashian West's wedding photographer Conor McDonnell in the past.

A source said: ''Brooklyn's photography career is going from strength to strength and Posh wants the very best to be guiding him. Conor is at the top of his game, having shot Kim and Kanye's wedding at the young age of 22. Brooklyn is hoping to replicate his success. Conor has been giving Brooklyn some private lessons and they even went out to the Masai Mara, in Africa, to picture the wildlife. Being a similar age, Conor and Brooklyn are also great friends.''

Brooklyn was studying photography at New York's Parsons School of Design last year, but he dropped out after he landed another internship with an impressive photographer.