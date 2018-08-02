Brooklyn Beckham has split from Lexy Panterra.

The 19-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - had been dating the YouTube star for two months but the 29-year-old musician recently called off their romance, largely because they didn't get to see on another very often because Brooklyn divides his time between New York and the UK and Lexy lives in Los Angeles.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Lexy recently broke up with Brooklyn and the long distance was definitely a factor.''

Following the split, Brooklyn has been seen out with singer Abi Manzoni this week, while Lexy met up with 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier at Los Angeles' Cafe Gratitude, and again at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

News of the split comes just a few weeks after the pair were claimed to be ''smitten'' with one another.

A source said: ''It's pretty new. They've been dating for a couple of months and are smitten with each other.''

Though distance has been cited as a factor for the split, it was previously claimed the pair were determined to overcome that problem.

The insider said: ''They are making the long distance work and are excited to see where it goes.''

Brooklyn reportedly played some of Lexy's music to his mother, and the former Spice Girls singer was seemingly impressed by what she heard.

A source said: ''Brooklyn has even played Lexy's upcoming music to his mother, who actually liked it.''

Brooklyn got together with Lexy after his split from girlfriend Chloe Moretz earlier this year, having being on and off for three years.

The 21-year-old actress had previously insisted the pair were right for each other.

She said: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.

''I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''