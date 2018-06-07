Brooklyn Beckham is ''smitten'' with his new beau.

The 19-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of stars David and Victoria Beckham - is believed to be romancing YouTube star Lexy Panterra, and the pair are reportedly already falling for one another fast, despite the relationship still being ''pretty new''.

A source said: ''It's pretty new. They've been dating for a couple of months and are smitten with each other.''

At the moment, Brooklyn and 29-year-old Lexy are enjoying a long distance relationship, as Brooklyn is in school in New York and Lexy lives in Los Angeles, but the pair are ''excited'' to continue seeing one another.

The insider added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They are making the long distance work and are excited to see where it goes.''

The comments come after Brooklyn reportedly played some of Lexy's music to his mother, and the Spice Girls singer was seemingly impressed by what she heard.

A source said: ''Brooklyn has even played Lexy's upcoming music to his mother, who actually liked it.''

Brooklyn's new romance follows his split from girlfriend Chloe Moretz earlier this year after being on and off for three years.

The 21-year-old actress had previously insisted the pair were right for each other.

She said: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.

''I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''