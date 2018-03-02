Brooklyn Beckham has signed up to a professional Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy.

The 18-year-old photography student has enrolled at Renzo Gracie Academy NYC - which also trains people up in Muay Thai and mixed martial arts, from beginners to black belt - and admitted his latest session left him feeling ''inspired''.

He posted a picture of himself and his trainers on Instagram and added the caption: ''Feeling #moreinspired after an amazing #bjj session! Thank you chaps @lifewtr #sponsored (sic)''

One of his fellow Academy-goers, a blackbelt called Arthur, admitted the teen was ''tough'' like his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

He wrote: ''Toughness runs in the Blood ! Good training today with @brooklynbeckham and @mrbobbyrich (sic)''

Brooklyn - who turns 19 on Sunday (04.03.18) - looks set to become a regular at the Manhattan gym, which is near to where he is living while he studies photography at Parson's School of Design in New York.

While it's not known whether or not he is considering turning his martial arts abilities into a career, it was recently reported Brooklyn could become the Spice Girls' official reunion photographer after the girl group - made up of his mother Victoria, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C - announced a comeback.

Last year, he published a coffee table book of his pictures 'What I See', but Brooklyn has previously admitted he gets nervous taking pictures of models at his mum's fashion shows.

He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it - but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy.

''So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''