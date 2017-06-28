Brooklyn Beckham hangs out at the pub with Ed Sheeran.

The 18-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has revealed he enjoys going for a drink with the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker where they talked about their tattoos.

He said: ''Aw mate, Ed's funny. I've done a few pubs with Ed. There was one time we were literally just talking about tattoos the whole time because I've never seen ... he's covered, he's absolutely covered.

''He just took off his shirt in the middle of the pub and just started like 'oh, he did that one'. It was fun, it was funny.''

Brooklyn also revealed he hangs out with Ed regularly with his parents and would love to hang out with Justin Bieber from time to time.

Speaking on the Capital London Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, he added: ''I've gone out with Ed and my mum and dad quite a few times. I kind of wanna, you know, I'll go out with Bieber. Why not? ...

''I like a bit of Bieber, to be honest ... He's really sweet ... I have met him a few times, he seems like a nice lad.''

Meanwhile, Brooklyn recently got his first tattoo, an etching of a Native American inscribed onto his forearm at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.

He shared a picture on Instagram of himself getting inked and wrote: ''Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.(sic)''

He then added a close-up image of the artwork and captioned the photo: 'Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney.(sic)''

Tune into the Capital London Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, weekdays 6am - 10am and Saturdays 6am - 9am.