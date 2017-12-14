Brooklyn Beckham's latest tattoo is a tribute to his siblings.

The 18-year-old star - who has brothers Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, and six-year-old sister Harper - has taken to Instagram to show off his latest inking, the numbers ''02 05 11'', which are believed to refer to his family's birth years.

While the photography student didn't caption the snap with anything, he tagged his tattoo artist, Mr. K, of New York City tattoo parlour Bang Bang.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to speculate that his inking could refer to his siblings' birth years because Romeo was born in 2002, Cruz in 2005 and Harper in 2011.

It's not the first time Brooklyn has been inked. The son of David and Victoria Beckham had a compass etched onto his lower left arm earlier this year.

He shared a picture of the tat and tagged the renowned artist Dr Woo, simply writing: ''Thanks mate.''

Brooklyn had two tattoos done shortly after he turned 18 in March.

In April, Brooklyn got his first inking, an image of a Native American chief, inscribed onto his forearm at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, by the legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

Brooklyn wrote: ''Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney(sic)'', and added: ''Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.(sic)''

He also has a camera inked on his upper left arm, a nod to his passion of photography.

While Brooklyn's father David has tattoos over a lot of his body, the former footballer is ''sure'' his son will regret some of his inkings.

He recently said: ''Thankfully I don't feel I've made any with my tattoos. My son's started and I'm sure he'll make mistakes. But it's part and parcel of life and being creative. That's something you can't stop someone doing, it holds them back.''