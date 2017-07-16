Brooklyn Beckham's parents fully ''support'' his dreams of becoming a photographer.

The 18-year-old star is set to study the art at a university in New York in September and, although they're sad to see him fly the nest, he has admitted his mother Victoria and his father David will always stand by him when it comes to his aspirations.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, he said of his parents: ''They always encourage focus and directing energy into things you love.''

And it will no doubt be a shock to the whole family when he moves away as they are really ''close knit'' and all six of them - including his parents, himself, his brothers Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, and sister Harper, six - regularly spend time together.

He explained: ''We are a very close knit family. We spend a lot of time as a unit all together, the six of us.''

And, although he readily accepts that he is ''lucky'' to have had a privileged upbringing and has already been afforded opportunities that most teenagers can only dream of, Brooklyn is determined to make his own name in his chosen profession.

He said recently: ''I know there are a lot of preconceptions about me associated with my name, and that's understandable. I'm a bit nervous but I think anyone would be.''

Brooklyn's interest in photography became serious just a few years ago and after his dad David, 42, bought him a camera he began to learn about the whole process.

He explained: ''When I moved back to London I was looking at my GCSE options and photography really stood out. My dad had bought me a camera and I started using it and realised how much I love the whole process - from taking the pictures to editing and developing - and I just started taking photos the whole time.

''I have just been really unbelievably lucky to have been given this opportunity to publish a book and have an exhibition [at Christies, Mayfair]. I didn't go seeking it and so now I plan to carry on with my studies and work experience.

''I am going to study photography in New York and I have been doing intern work for some of the most inspiring fashion photographers.''