Brooklyn Beckham has an ''old-man style''.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham says he doesn't dress like most people his age and takes inspiration from the TV drama 'Peaky Blinders'.

He told GQ: ''My favourite outfit is like a 'Peaky Blinders' kind of look. I have a really old-man style. I'm also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don't like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do.''

Brooklyn also revealed that his parents inspired him to follow his dream of become a photographer and he gained experience by taking pictures backstage at his mother's fashion shows.

However, despite his famous parents, he still gets shy around beautiful models.

He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it--but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''

Brooklyn is moving to New York for university and although his parents have encouraged his passion for photography, his mother is upset about him leaving London for the US.

He said: ''I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving, but it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.''