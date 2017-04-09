Brooklyn Beckham has gotten a second tattoo.

Just days after the 18-year-old aspiring photographer had an inking of a Native American chief tattooed on his right arm, he took to Instagram to show off his second tattoo; a camera on his upper left arm.

Proudly showing off the new ink - which was completed by Dr Woo in Los Angeles - Brooklyn wrote: ''Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_ (sic).''

Brooklyn's new tattoo is a nod to his passion for photography and the youngster is heading for New York later this year, to study the subject at the Parsons School of Design.

His mother Victoria Beckham recently explained: ''Me and Brooklyn are very, very close, we're a very close family, and I'm just so proud of him and everything he's achieving, he wants to be a photographer, he's so passionate about what he does, he's got a great eye, he's very focused and passionate, and I'm just really proud.

''My baby's going away, going to college, and I'm just gonna annoy him.''

And Brooklyn previously revealed his plan had always been to study in the United States.

He said: ''I'm hoping to study art and photography in the US, once I have finished my A Levels.

''I love football, but would also love a career in photography. Who knows...''

Meanwhile, last week Brooklyn had a tattoo of a Native American chief inscribed onto his forearm at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, by the legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney .

Mark is the owner of and the principal artist at Shamrock Social Club, which is hugely popular with celebrities and he has also worked with Lana Del Rey on two of her music videos.

Brooklyn wrote: ''Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney(sic),'' and added: ''Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.(sic)''

While Brooklyn got his inking on his forearm, his father David Beckham has the same tattoo on his side.

And they are clearly following a Beckham family tradition as David and his father Ted also have identical tattoos.

Explaining the tattoo of a ship he has etched just below his armpit on his torso, David previously said: ''The ship. My father has exactly the same tattoo.''

''The story of my life is written on my skin. Don't expect to read it on my face.''