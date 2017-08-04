Brooklyn Beckham is ''really scared'' about moving away from his family.

The 18-year-old student is set to study photography in New York, but he is ''nervous'' about leaving his parents David and Victoria Beckham, and younger siblings, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, behind.

He said: ''I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that.

''I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.''

Brooklyn admitted his mother and father have been ''so supportive'' in his quest to become a photographer, and helped him choose pictures for his photo book 'What I See'.

He said: ''Me and my mum and dad were kind of selective and we didn't want to put too many personal ones in there.

''It's kind of a mix, we got a few family ones in there. They're so supportive. My mum and dad really helped me as well with this book so I couldn't have done it without them.''

The star credits his mother with starting him out on the photography road when he was chatting to her about it aged 13, and David then bought him his first camera so he could take more professional-looking snaps.

He added to TooFab: ''I started taking some on my phone, so my dad bought me my first camera, a Fujifilm, and so I started posting them on Instagram and a few years later Penguin came to me and asked me to do a book and I couldn't believe it.

''It was so cool, I never thought I would be an author. It was a cool opportunity and I think it turned out pretty well.''

Brooklyn recently admitted he has mixed feelings about fame because, while he gets great ''opportunities'', he can't go out partying ''all the time''.

He said: ''I feel like it [fame] has its ups and downs. I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don't get.

''But, like, I can't do what most 18 year olds do. Like, I can't go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its ups and downs.''