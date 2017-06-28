Brooklyn Beckham is constantly teased about his unusual name.

The 18 year old will be moving to New York City in September this year to study photography at college, an irony that is not lost on him as his world famous parents David and Victoria Beckham chose that odd moniker for him as it was the NYC district where he was conceived.

Brooklyn is ready for the endless Brooklyn jokes once he enrolls and accepts it's something he's just going to have to live with.

In an interview with Nick Grimshaw on the BBC Radio Breakfast Show, he said: ''When I go for pizza - that's all I eat in New York - they're kinda like, 'What's your name?' I'm like, 'Brooklyn,' and they're like, 'Huh?' Then they're like, 'Oh, that's a cool name.' Then people always ask if I'm gonna live in Brooklyn when I'm older. And I'm like...''

Interrupting his guest to make a joke about his parents' phenomenal wealth, a laughing Nick blurted out ''No, Manhattan, darling!''

Brooklyn admits he is nervous about relocating as he will be living in a different country from his family - which includes his brothers Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old sister Harper - for the first time, but it's the best move for him for his career plan.

The ambitious teen is especially unhappy that he will not be able to give his laundry to his mother Victoria, 43.

He said: ''Um ... I'm a bit nervous, but I just can't wait. I feel like from September I can properly start my photography career. That's where I wanna be based for my photography. So I am excited.''