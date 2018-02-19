Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly set to become the Spice Girls' official reunion photographer.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham is currently studying at Parson's School of Design in New York, but is believed to be planning to take time out of college to join his mum and the rest of the band on their rumoured world tour.

According to The Daily Star, Brooklyn would get full photography rights to the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers' shows, and will be allowed backstage to take exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

Brooklyn, the fashion designer and retired soccer ace's eldest offspring, is already studying to become a professional photographer, but with this gig he may not need to carry on his course.

Last year, he published a coffee table book of his pictures 'What I See', which was widely panned by critics. Although, it did go on to become the eighth bestselling photography book of the year.

Brooklyn previously admitted he gets nervous taking pictures of the models at his mum's fashion shows.

He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it - but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''

All the Spice Girls - Victoria, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C - recently all met for lunch at Geri's house in London - the first time they had all been in the same room together for six years - sparking rumours of a reunion tour.

But Victoria, 43, said at a fashion show in New York afterwards: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls...''

It's since been reported the 'Wannabe' hitmakers have signed contracts for a series of stand-alone shows in the US and the UK, instead of committing to a full tour.