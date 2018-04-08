Brooklyn Beckham has moved on from Chloe Moretz with model Lexi Wood.
The 19-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - was spotted getting cosy with Canadian model Lexi Wood as he had another inking done at a tattoo parlour in West Hollywood.
Pictures of the pair show Lexi leaning in for a kiss as tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo, worked on an inking on Brooklyn's arm.
Chloe had previously opened up about her relationship with Brooklyn, revealing they ''chose each other''.
She said: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''
And Chloe admitted she likes to ''steal'' her ''adorable'' boyfriend's clothes - but he swipes her beauty products.
She admitted: ''We share a lot, well I share a lot of his clothes. Well, I steal a lot of his clothing. That's more the realistic thing here. I think he's adorable. I give him good facial products and I take his jackets! So he steals my facial products, I give him a good facial regime and I get to wear the jackets.''
The 'If I Stay' actress doesn't care what the couple do on their date nights, just so long as they're together.
Asked her favourite date night, she shared: ''Just he and I together. Don't need much more than each other's company whenever we can grab it.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
