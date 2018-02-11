Brooklyn Beckham - the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - skipped his mother's show at New York Fashion Week to spend time with his girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz.
The 18-year-old star - who is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham - passed up the opportunity to support his mother's show at James Burden Mansion in New York City alongside his family to instead spend some quality time with the actress.
David, 42, and his other children - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six - were all spotted at the show earlier on Sunday (11.02.18).
But Brooklyn was instead seen in Los Angeles, where he's been helping Chloe to celebrate her 21st birthday.
The loved-up couple were seen displaying their affections for one another as they wandered around the city.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend Talia Storm recently hit out at the teenage star, insisting she would never date a ''wee boy'' like him ever again.
The 19-year-old model was in a relationship with the aspiring photographer back in 2014, but they split in a less than amicable way.
Talia recently admitted she'd never want to romance Brooklyn again and that she is now on the lookout for a ''tall, dark, handsome man'' instead.
She said: ''I'm definitely looking for a man now! I've always gone for boys before, but I want a tall, dark, handsome man, not a wee boy.''
The blonde beauty appeared to be taking another swipe at Brooklyn when she said she was looking for a self-made man, rather than someone who had opportunities handed to them.
She explained: ''I'm much more attracted to someone ambitious, who's worked their way up and is self-made. Every single break I've ever got, I feel like I've done it myself.''
